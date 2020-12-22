Ooma to Attend Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, presentation and investor meetings, January 15, 2021

When: Presentation (fireside chat) 2:00 p.m. until 2:40 p.m. ET on January 15

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Ravi Narula

Where: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay for 180 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.