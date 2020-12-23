--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strong first half year despite Covid-19: sales stabilized, earnings increased by6 % compared to previous year, break-even 2021 within reach!Mid Year Financial ReportBregenz - December 23, 2020: The first six months of the new short fiscal year2020 of the Wolford AG, listed on Vienna Stock Exchange, were strongly marked bythe impacts of the first Covid-19-related lockdown. Although stores in the EMEAregion and the USA were open again as of late April/early May (in China alreadyend of February), customer frequency and buying behavior did not normalizeduring the reporting period by any means. Despite this, Wolford generated salesof EUR48.17 million, in the first six months of the current fiscal year 2020(May 2020 to December 2020), registering a drop in revenue of about 20 percentcompared to the prior-year figure of EUR60.49 million. The drop in sales ofEUR12 million compared to the same period of the previous year was lower thanplanned.Despite the decline in sales revenues, at EUR-11.28 million the previous year'searnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR-12.03 million were exceeded by EUR1 million.The effects of the sale of the real estate were not taken into account (EBTincl. effects from the sale of real estate EUR30.00 million). The revenue ofEUR72 million related to the selling of Wolfordstraße 1-3 in Bregenz was used,to fully repay the debts at the beginning of May.Online grows by over 50%, over 630,000 Wolford Care Masks sold, cost reductionof over 12% Success of online retail, Wolford Care Mask and the restructuringprogramMain growth driver in the reporting period was Wolford's online business with a54 percent increase over the previous year. The revenue share of the company'sown online business and the associated online business of its wholesale partnersincreased to a total of around 25 percent. The company's own retail andwholesale business also contributed to achieve sales. Both, the Spring Summer2020 as well as the Fall Winter 2020/21 collections, were very well received inall channels despite the current situation. To date, a revenue of EUR9 millionhas been generated through the sale of approximately 630,000 Wolford Care Masks