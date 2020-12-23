Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Has Secured A LOI From EMCO/Hanover Group For A Long Term Sale Agreement With Initial Purchase

The LOI with EMCO/Hanover Group outlines a purchase order through which EMCO/Hanover Group would purchase a minimum of 1,000 lbs of the Company’s high quality CBG Hemp Flowers. The Company has offered a special pricing of US$400/lb on the first order as part of the arrangement to secure a long term sales agreement. The quantity, product types and pricing will be determined in January 2021, along with the official sales order when both parties reconvene after the holidays.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“ Maple Leaf” or the “ Company ”) ( NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF ) is pleased to announce that through its marketing campaign as announced in Nov 9/20 press release, the Company has signed a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with EMCO/Hanover Group.

In addition to this LOI, the Company is also in the process of securing additional sale LOIs before the holiday season. These LOIs are anticipated to be announced after Christmas.

About EMCO/Hanover Group

EMCO/Hanover Group are leading experts in capital in the corporate middle market. They specialize in numerous industries, in a variety of capacities, both as online executives and senior consultants. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.emcohanover.com/.

CannaTrading Update



The sales agreement with Canna Trading Company (“Canna”), as announced in June 18/20 press release, has been delayed. As reported on their website, Canna had been dealing with wildfires over the summer and with the recent resurgence of Covid-19, they are experiencing delays in filling orders for their customers.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”