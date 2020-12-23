Ziopharm to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference and will deliver a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 6:00 am ET (access to on demand webcast begins)



39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 8:20 am ET

To access the webcast presentations, or the subsequent archived recordings, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.