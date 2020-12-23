 

Ziopharm to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference and will deliver a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 6:00 am ET (access to on demand webcast begins)

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time: 8:20 am ET 

To access the webcast presentations, or the subsequent archived recordings, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Adam D. Levy, PhD, MBA
EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(508) 552-9255
alevy@ziopharm.com

Media Relations Contact:
LifeSci Communications:
Patrick Bursey
T: 646.876.4932
E: pbursey@lifescicomms.com


