Amedisys Board of Directors Authorizes $100 million Stock Repurchase Program

Scott Ginn, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Given our strong cashflow and low leverage, we feel it is prudent to have authorization to buy-back shares throughout the course of the year, including shares granted under the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan as they vest in 2021. This will become a recurring part of our capital deployment strategy; however, our first priority is and will continue to be accretive acquisitions in both Home Health and Hospice.”

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), America’s leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2021.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its common stock from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times as the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions and other considerations and in accordance with applicable federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The Company's repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, unsolicited or solicited privately negotiated transactions, an accelerated stock repurchase program, and/or a 10b5-1 trading plan.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With 21,000 employees in 516 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.