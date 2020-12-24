Ardian Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire PRGX

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, and Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Ardian to acquire PRGX. The transaction is led by Ardian’s North America Direct Buyouts team.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ardian will pay PRGX shareholders $7.71 per share in cash for each share of PRGX’s common stock they hold, which represents a 32.7% premium to the PRGX volume-weighted average price for the 90 trading days preceding the public announcement of the transaction with Ardian. The all-cash transaction, subject to completion, is valued at approximately $195 million. The members of the PRGX Board of Directors are unanimously in favor of the transaction, which was approved at a special meeting of the Board. Upon closing, PRGX will operate as a privately held company.

As a private entity, PRGX expects to expedite the rollout of the PRGX Verigon Solution Suite, continue investing in improved audit and analytics processes, and increasingly focus on mid- to long-term business strategy – investments designed to accelerate delivery of PRGX’s mission to reach wider, dig deeper and act faster to help clients get more value out of their source-to-pay data.

“The Ardian transaction delivers significant value for PRGX’s shareholders and marks the beginning of the next chapter of our journey with our clients,” said PRGX President and CEO, Ron Stewart. "We look forward to partnering with the Ardian team to accelerate the launch and delivery of our vision of source-to-pay as fully technology-enabled, accelerating speed to value for clients globally.”

"PRGX is a global leader in its field, pioneering the recovery audit industry more than 50 years ago and consistently driving innovation over the past five decades,” said Vince Fandozzi, Head of Ardian North America Direct Buyouts.

“We are truly impressed with PRGX Executive Management and the entire team of employees and look forward to partnering with the Company to grow its global presence and usher it into its next phase of growth,” added Todd Welsch, Managing Director, Ardian North American Buyouts.

Greg Owens, Executive Chairman of the Board, said, “The Board of Directors explored numerous strategic alternatives and carefully considered the best way to position PRGX for long-term success. We are confident that the transaction with Ardian is the best path to strengthen and position PRGX in the marketplace and deliver the highest value to the Company’s shareholders.”