 

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Unconsolidated Joint Venture, PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I, LLC Prices $300.7 Million CLO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) today announced that PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I, LLC, “PSSL”, through PSSL’s wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO II, Ltd. has priced a three-year reinvestment period, eleven-year final maturity $300.7 million debt securitization in the form of a collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”). The debt issued in the CLO (the “Debt”) is structured in the following manner:

Class Par Amount
($ in millions)
 % of Capital Structure Coupon Expected Rating
(S&P) 		Issuance Price
A-1 Notes 41,000,000   13.6% 3 Mo LIBOR + 1.90% AAA 100.0%
A-1 Loans 130,000,000   43.2% 3 Mo LIBOR + 1.90% AAA 100.0%
A-2 6,000,000   2.0% 3 Mo LIBOR + 2.25% AAA 100.0%
B-1 15,500,000   5.2% 3 Mo LIBOR + 2.60% AA 100.0%
B-2 8,500,000   2.8% 3.14% AA 100.0%
C 27,000,000   9.0% 3 Mo LIBOR + 4.25% A 100.0%
D 18,000,000   6.0% 3 Mo LIBOR + 6.50% BBB- 100.0%
E 18,000,000   6.0% NA BB- NA
Sub Notes 36,700,000   12.2%   NR NA
Total 300,700,000          

PSSL will retain all the Class E Notes and Subordinated Notes through a consolidated subsidiary. The reinvestment period for the term debt securitization ends in January 2024 and the Debt is scheduled to mature in January 2032. The term debt securitization is expected to be approximately 95% funded at close. The proceeds from the Debt will be used to repay a portion of PSSL’s $325 million secured credit facility. 

Seite 1 von 3
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Unconsolidated Joint Venture, PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I, LLC Prices $300.7 Million CLO NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) today announced that PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I, LLC, “PSSL”, through PSSL’s wholly-owned and consolidated …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Corning Receives Award from U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Out in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of ...
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
The Flowr Corporation Announces the Closing of the Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
HEXO Corp Announces Share Consolidation
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share