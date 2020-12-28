 

PINS Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 22, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest Inc. ("Pinterest” or "the Company") (NYSE: PINS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities between May 16, 2019 to November 1, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pins.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; (2) which significantly decelerated Pinterest’s future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; (3) Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; (4) and as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pins or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Pinterest you have until January 22, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

