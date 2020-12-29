 

JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by Utility-Scale PV Projects in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 05:15  |  64   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that according to the data available on Australia National Electricity Market Dashboard, Google Data Studio, the modules deployed by JinkoSolar for utility scale solar farms in Australia are currently generating almost 550 MW AC, more than one third of the combined capacity of solar PV installations in Australia utility sector, which reaches approximately 1.5GW not including hybrid power plants. This important achievement confirms JinkoSolar as a leading company in Australia utility market and once Sunraysia, Glenrowan, Jemalong and Batchelor NT power plants will be connected to the grid, the total capacity generated thanks to JinkoSolar high-efficiency modules will hit 1 GW AC.

Anita Li, General Manager of JinkoSolar APAC, commented, "We are very proud that JinkoSolar high-efficiency modules power more than one third of the total capacity generated by utility projects in Australia. This achievement validates our efforts and the customer recognition from the market means a lot to us. As one of the biggest PV module manufacturers globally, our teams have been actively seeking new opportunities to contribute to local electrical power system and will continue to provide innovative technology based products and optimized operation to push the development of renewable energy in Australia."



JinkoSolar Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Jinko Solar - neuer Thread mit WKN
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by Utility-Scale PV Projects in Australia SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Recently, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that according to the data available …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevar Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Inceptua Group for Commercialization of ...
Castellum's new project in Stockholm's Hagastaden receives go-ahead - investment of approximately ...
Giift Launches Giift Engage - an Innovative Digital Engagement Platform
Comviva Wins the ETBFSI Excellence Award for mobiquity Banking Suite
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
EW Nutrition launches new xylanase enzyme in Malaysia
Century Casinos Announces Polish Casino Closures for Three Weeks in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
JinkoSolar oder Canadian Solar? Welche PV-Aktie 2021 durchzieht
16.12.20
Söllners HotStockReport: CD Projekt, Bitcoin Group, Xiaomi, Apple, Tesla, VW, Baidu, JinkoSolar, SMA
14.12.20
Söllners HotStockReport: "Rakete für 2021": Nio, Tesla, Formycon, Plug Power, Bitcoin Gr., JinkoSolar, HelloFresh
08.12.20
Maydorns Meinung: BioNTech, Bitcoin Group, Tesla, BYD, JinkoSolar, Meyer Burger, Xinyi Solar, Encavis, Saubere Zukunft 2, Varta
07.12.20
Jinko Solar Aktie - Wann kommen die Käufer zurück?
03.12.20
Maydorns Meinung: Tesla, BYD, Varta, Samsung SDI, Bitcoin Group, JinkoSolar, Millennial Lithium, Ynvisible
01.12.20
Maydorns Meinung: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Group, Square, Varta, Moderna, Zoom, Tesla, BYD, Nikola, Nel, JinkoSolar, Rainforest Resources
30.11.20
Söllners HotStockReport: Geheimtipp mit Wasserstoff-Überraschung. Plug Power, Nel, Tesla, JinkoSolar, Aurora Cannabis, McPhy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
5.665
Jinko Solar - neuer Thread mit WKN
10.11.20
14
Jetzt dringend handeln: Jinkosolar Aktionäre positionieren sich zum Wochenbeginn und bringen Anleger
21.02.20
2
JinkoSolar: Verdoppelung möglich, wenn... - Aktienanalyse