 

American Water Helps Fund 42 Environmental Projects Through Grant Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the recipients of the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program awards. The company has committed to support $141,121 to 42 community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds throughout their service areas in 10 states.

“American Water’s commitment to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service also means that we share a commitment to protecting our environment,” said Cheryl Norton, Chief Environmental Officer of American Water. “The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, prairies and environmental education. We applaud this year’s recipients for their continued commitment to protecting the environment.”

Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in the communities it serves. After 15 years, American Water’s environmental grant program has provided more than $1.7 million of needed support for 552 projects.

The 2020 grant recipients, which are located throughout American Water’s service areas, include the following: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Helps Fund 42 Environmental Projects Through Grant Program American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the recipients of the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program awards. The company has committed to support $141,121 to 42 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS International, Inc. ...
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds Announces Acquisition of Hydroprocessing Associates
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water and Royersford Borough Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Wastewater System Acquisition
18.12.20
New Jersey American Water Named Youth Employer of the Year for Its Partnership With Hopeworks Camden
17.12.20
Illinois American Water’s Rhonda Carter Adams Wins Statewide Award for Excellence in Inclusion & Diversity
17.12.20
Missouri American Water Awards Grant to Monarch Fire Protection District and Celebrates Expansion Project on Donated Land
17.12.20
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $40,000 Donation to Center for Aquatic Sciences
17.12.20
California American Water Offers Customer Assistance Program to Customers in Hillview, El Rio and Fruitridge Vista Systems
17.12.20
Smarte Renditen mit Wasser: Zwei Aktien, mit denen man von diesem Trend profitieren könnte!
16.12.20
Missouri American Water to Provide Additional Utility Bill Assistance
16.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water Premieres New Video to Remind Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease from Crashing Your Holiday Parties
15.12.20
New Jersey American Water Named Recipient of 2020 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award