American Water Helps Fund 42 Environmental Projects Through Grant Program

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the recipients of the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program awards. The company has committed to support $141,121 to 42 community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds throughout their service areas in 10 states.

“American Water’s commitment to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service also means that we share a commitment to protecting our environment,” said Cheryl Norton, Chief Environmental Officer of American Water. “The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, prairies and environmental education. We applaud this year’s recipients for their continued commitment to protecting the environment.”