LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in January.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11:30 AM ET.