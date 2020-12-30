First Gold Poured at the PureGold Mine

PureGold Transitions to Producer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that first gold has been poured at the Company’s high-grade PureGold Mine, in Red Lake, Ontario. The first pour occurred on December 29th, following the introduction of ore to the mill on December 15th, 2020.



“Today, the PureGold Mine has come to life. With our first gold pour, we have transitioned to producer, and delivered on our promise to build Canada’s newest gold mine in the heart of Red Lake Ontario, on budget and on schedule,” said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of PureGold. “To build a mine at any time requires a complete team effort comprised of dedicated, driven, and focussed individuals. To do so under the unique challenges of 2020 speaks to the quality and dedication of the entire team. With this first gold bar, we are now focussed on ramping up the operation to steady state production as we continue to build a long-life growth company in Red Lake.”