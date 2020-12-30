 

PAE Awarded Key Task Orders on Contract Field Team IDIQ Supporting Lemoore Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence and U.S. Army Pacific

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded two new business task orders with a combined value of up to $151.8 million. The task orders were awarded under the U.S. Air Force Contract Field Team Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity services contract, which has a ceiling value of $11.4 billion. Through these awards, PAE will support aircraft maintenance at the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California and for United States Army Pacific at locations in Alaska, Hawaii and Korea.

President and CEO John Heller said PAE’s aircraft maintenance service solution model positioned the company for the NAS Lemoore task order, valued at $95.7 million if all options are exercised. PAE will support the station’s NAMCE, a Naval Aviation Enterprise initiative begun in 2018 to improve the readiness of F/A-18E/F fighter jets under Strike Fighter Wing Pacific.

“Continuing on our decades of support for the Navy’s most critical national security initiatives, PAE is now trusted to safely and dependably return aircraft back to fleet squadrons as mission-capable aircraft following critical maintenance,” Heller said.

In addition to placing down aircraft back into service, PAE will provide reconstitution of logbooks, documents and records, corrosion treatment and prevention, and planned maintenance interval inspections on the task order at Lemoore through November 2023.

“Under the second task order award we will support the U.S. Army Pacific, expanding our aircraft maintenance operations to support 268 Army aircraft at locations in the Pacific crucial to U.S. security missions,” Heller said.

PAE will provide field and sustainment-level maintenance and modification work order support for AH-64, CH-47 and UH-60 helicopters through January 2023 on the USARPAC task order, valued at $56.1 million if all options are exercised. Work will also include logistics support and port operations.

