 

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor to Strengthen AI-based Smart Mobility Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 10:00  |  48   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with new energy vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (“Dongfeng Motor”), to help DFGO, a comprehensive one-stop mobility service platform of Dongfeng Motor, to improve operational and service efficiency and optimize user experience in smart mobility.

As a part of Dongfeng Motor’s strategic transformation, DFGO is committed to becoming a leading service provider of smart mobility solutions to deeply and perfectly embed mobility services into smart city development. Currently, DFGO covers various services including online car-hailing, premium car hailing, timeshare car leasing, taxi-hailing, used-car transaction services and electric vehicle charging. Going forward, DFGO will continue to upgrade its products and technologies to actively participate in smart city development including connecting its platform with urban transportation systems and providing comprehensive city-wide mobility solutions by expanding its service coverage to bike sharing, bus services, hitch riding and intercity vehicle services.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligent (AI)- empowered targeted push notification services and machine learning-based powerful operational analysis capabilities to help DFGO gain comprehensive insights into user needs, improve user experience by providing users with safe, convenient, pleasant and smart mobility services, and ultimately maximize customer value. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in the smart mobility sector going forward. This is the fourth major win for Aurora Mobile in the new energy vehicle/mobility sector after the global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, WM Motor and Niu Technologies. This demonstrates the leading and dominant position Aurora Mobile commands in serving the new energy vehicle/mobility sector.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on mobile developers’ needs and launched a series of products to help developers improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service, emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor to Strengthen AI-based Smart Mobility Services SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Codiak Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Demonstrating Tolerability and Absence ...
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters Into Partnership With Nice Tuan to Further Drive User Growth
24.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Taikang Life Insurance to Strengthen Smart Insurance Solutions with AI Technologies
22.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with a Global Leading New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer to Deliver an Enhanced Intelligent Driving Experience
18.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Haier Technology to Enhance Smart Life Products and Services
16.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading New Energy Vehicle Provider WM Motor to Improve User Experience with AI Technologies
11.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Jiangsu Telecom to Promote Intelligent Operations
10.12.20
Aurora Mobile Launches JG Unification Messages System to Integrate Multiple Messaging Channels into One Platform
07.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users
03.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Kuaikan World to Upgrade Digital Operations
02.12.20
Aurora Mobile Launches JG VaaS (Video as a Service) Service to Improve User Engagement through Short-video Streaming