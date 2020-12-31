Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor to Strengthen AI-based Smart Mobility Services

As a part of Dongfeng Motor’s strategic transformation, DFGO is committed to becoming a leading service provider of smart mobility solutions to deeply and perfectly embed mobility services into smart city development. Currently, DFGO covers various services including online car-hailing, premium car hailing, timeshare car leasing, taxi-hailing, used-car transaction services and electric vehicle charging. Going forward, DFGO will continue to upgrade its products and technologies to actively participate in smart city development including connecting its platform with urban transportation systems and providing comprehensive city-wide mobility solutions by expanding its service coverage to bike sharing, bus services, hitch riding and intercity vehicle services.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with new energy vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (“Dongfeng Motor”), to help DFGO, a comprehensive one-stop mobility service platform of Dongfeng Motor, to improve operational and service efficiency and optimize user experience in smart mobility.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligent (AI)- empowered targeted push notification services and machine learning-based powerful operational analysis capabilities to help DFGO gain comprehensive insights into user needs, improve user experience by providing users with safe, convenient, pleasant and smart mobility services, and ultimately maximize customer value. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in the smart mobility sector going forward. This is the fourth major win for Aurora Mobile in the new energy vehicle/mobility sector after the global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, WM Motor and Niu Technologies. This demonstrates the leading and dominant position Aurora Mobile commands in serving the new energy vehicle/mobility sector.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on mobile developers’ needs and launched a series of products to help developers improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service, emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.