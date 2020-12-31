Kontrol Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

“With our anticipated stock exchange uplisting in 2021 and the recent launch of BioCloud, we believe this is an opportune time to share our story with a global investor audience,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol.

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE:KNR ) OTCQB:KNRLF ) FSE:1K8 ) (" Kontrol " or " Company "), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor and public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent Kontrol during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, share structure and overall business strategy.”

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com