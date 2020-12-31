 

La Française des Jeux Liquidity Contract Resources Increased to €6M

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces bringing the resources allocated to its liquidity contract managed by Exane BNP Paribas to €6M.

As part of this contract and in line with initial expectations regarding FDJ’s share liquidity, notably its classification as a "Liquid capital security" as defined by the AMF, FDJ increase today the resources allocated to its implementation from €3,000,000 to €6,000,000.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France’s national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ’s performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is included in the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo France 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

