First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of First Interstate Bank, will report fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A conference call for investors is scheduled for Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly and year-end results. There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356. To participate via the Internet, log on to www.FIBK.com. A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The replay access code is 10150925. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.FIBK.com.