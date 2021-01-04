 

ERYTECH to Present at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

ERYTECH to Present at the LifeSci Partners
10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), January 4, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced today that CEO, Gil Beyen, will present at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Wednesday, January 6th at 9am EST /2pm GMT /3pm CET. The format will be a virtual presentation with the opportunity for Q&A at the conclusion.

The event will be held virtually, with all corporate and institutional participants joining remotely. Investors interested can pre-register for the January 6th 9am Eastern Time corporate presentation with the following registration link: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021.  
A webcast of the event will be available on ERYTECH’s website at https://erytech.com/investors/webcast/

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of first-line triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study in acute lymphoblastic leukemia was recently completed in the Nordic countries of Europe. Eryaspase is not approved in any country.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.            

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
ERYTECH schließt Aufnahme in der TRYbeCA-1-Phase-3-Studie zur Untersuchung der Zweitlinientherapie bei Pankreaskrebs ab
14.12.20
ERYTECH Completes Enrollment in TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in Second-Line Pancreatic Cancer
11.12.20
ERYTECH spricht auf dem JMP Securities Hematology Summit
10.12.20
ERYTECH to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology Summit
10.12.20
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – November 30, 2020
09.12.20
ERYTECH verkündet zuvor auf Jahrestagung der American Society of Hematology präsentierte positive Ergebnisse der Phase-II-Studie von Eryaspase bei akuter lymphoblastischer Leukämie
07.12.20
ERYTECH Announces Positive Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

