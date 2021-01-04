 

Transaction to combine Husky and Cenovus closes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy is pleased to announce the transaction to strategically combine with Cenovus Energy has closed.

The transaction was completed through a definitive arrangement agreement announced on October 25, 2020 under which Cenovus and Husky agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the transaction agreement, Husky common shareholders received 0.7845 of a Cenovus common share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus common share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share. In addition, Husky preferred shareholders exchanged each Husky preferred share for one Cenovus preferred share with substantially identical terms.

Cenovus common shares remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol CVE. The Cenovus warrants have been listed on the Toronto and New York exchanges under the ticker symbols TSX: CVE.WT and NYSE: CVE WS. The Cenovus preferred shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 have been listed on the TSX under the ticker symbols CVE.PR.A, CVE.PR.B, CVE.PR.C, CVE.PR.E and CVE.PR.G. The Cenovus warrants and Cenovus preferred shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX at the opening of market on January 6, 2021 and the Cenovus warrants are expected to begin trading on the NYSE at the opening of market on January 6, 2021. The Husky common shares and preferred shares are expected to be delisted by the TSX at the close of market on January 5, 2021.

The combination creates Canada’s third-largest crude oil and natural gas producer, based on total company production, with about 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of low-cost oil and natural gas production. Cenovus is also now the second-largest Canadian-based refiner and upgrader, with total North American upgrading and refining capacity of approximately 660,000 barrels per day (bbls/day). In addition, the company has access to about 265,000 bbls/day of current takeaway capacity from Alberta on existing major pipelines, 305,000 bbls/day of committed capacity on planned pipelines and 16 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity as well as strategic crude-by-rail assets that provide takeaway optionality.

