 

HC2 Broadcasting Sells Four Television Stations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Proceeds from $35 Million Transaction to Reduce Debt

Continues to be the Largest Operator of Class A and LPTV Stations in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Broadcasting Holdings, Inc., the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that HC2 Station Group, Inc. has completed the sale of three full power television stations and a low power television translator for $35 million. The stations included in the sale are KAZD Dallas, KYAZ Houston and KMOH-TV Phoenix, as well as KEJR-LD, which operates as a low power translator of KMOH-TV.

HC2 has used the proceeds from the transaction to reduce HC2 Broadcasting’s debt. HC2 Broadcasting continues to have six television stations in Dallas, five stations in Houston and three stations in Phoenix as part of its network of 229 stations serving 93 U.S. markets and Puerto Rico. HC2 Broadcasting is the largest operator of Class A and low power television stations in the U.S.

“We are pleased that this transaction advances our strategic initiative to enhance our capital structure by monetizing non-core assets while we maintain our substantial broadcast TV coverage,” said Wayne Barr, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of HC2.  

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) has a class-leading portfolio of assets primarily in Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Spectrum, Insurance and Clean Energy. HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York and through its subsidiaries employs 2,864 people. 

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. As of January 4, 2021, HC2 Broadcasting operates 229 broadcast television stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 210 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, including construction permits, covers approximately 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.hc2broadcasting.com.

Media Contact:
Reevemark
Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy
HC2@reevemark.com
(212) 433-4600

Investor Contact:
FNK IR
Matt Chesler, CFA
ir@hc2.com
(212) 235-2691


HC2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HC2 Broadcasting Sells Four Television Stations Proceeds from $35 Million Transaction to Reduce Debt Continues to be the Largest Operator of Class A and LPTV Stations in the U.S. NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HC2 Broadcasting Holdings, Inc., the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
Acena has been merged into Novian Systems
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
HC2 Announces Sale of Beyond6 Clean Energy Business for Approximately $169 Million
10.12.20
HC2 Receives Non-Binding Indication of Interest for Potential Acquisition of Continental Insurance Business