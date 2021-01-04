 

E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today released the data from its monthly sector rotation study, based on the E*TRADE customer notional net percentage buy/sell behavior for stocks that comprise the S&P 500 sectors.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial, LLC. ETFC-G

ETFC

2021 E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC, a business of Morgan Stanley. All rights reserved.

