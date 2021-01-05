 

Coty Completes Purchase of 20% Stake in Kim Kardashian West Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the completed acquisition of a 20% ownership interest in Kim Kardashian West's business for $200M.

The strategic transaction was announced in June 2020 and successfully completed on schedule in Q3 fiscal year 2021. Together, Coty and Kardashian West will focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion beyond existing product lines. This includes the development of her skincare line, which remains on track for an expected launch in fiscal year 2022.

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: “Kim shares our true passion for beauty products, and this acquisition allows us to leverage our respective strengths for mutual benefit and value creation. Coty brings unique IP in skincare, the scientific knowledge of the skin as reflected in our formulation know-how, while Kim brings a huge global following and unparalleled influence over consumer choice. She has a unique ability to read the latest beauty and wellness trends, while we have the expertise on global product positioning, access to a vast global distribution network, and the resources to enter new beauty categories. I look forward to working closely with Kim and her team and I’m excited by everything we will achieve together.”

Kardashian West and her team will lead the creative efforts relating to product and communications initiatives, building on her remarkable global reach capabilities through social media. Coty will have overall responsibility for the portfolio’s development (skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products), leveraging its deep understanding of the industry and its commercial and go-to-market expertise. Through this relationship each party will leverage its unique strengths to enhance a high growth, direct-to-consumer (DTC) first beauty brand. Products will be sold through leading luxury beauty retailers, as well as owned digital channels.

Kim Kardashian West said: “I’m so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world. This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialize in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty.”

Seite 1 von 3
Coty Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coty Completes Purchase of 20% Stake in Kim Kardashian West Business Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the completed acquisition of a 20% ownership interest in Kim Kardashian West's business for $200M. The strategic transaction was …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Coty Announces Appointment of New Directors to Its Board
09.12.20
Coty Promotes Laurent Mercier to Chief Financial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
208
Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
01.07.20
5
Neuer CEO soll es richten: Coty – Kosmetikriese wird zur „Familiensache“
13.06.20
62
Coty - sorgt für guten Duft im Depot!