Kamada Selected as a Winner of the Genesis Prize Foundation and Start-Up Nation Central Competition

Award Recognizes Israeli Companies Working to Combat Coronavirus and the Damage of Future Pandemics

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has been selected as one of 10 winners of the Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) competition recognizing Israeli companies working to combat coronavirus and the damage of future pandemics. Based on its development of a plasma derived immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential therapy for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kamada was selected for its significant contributions towards fighting COVID-19 and advancing a promising technology that has the potential to provide significant benefits in the near future. The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony by Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel.



The annual Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values. Natan Sharansky, the human rights activist, was announced as the 7th Genesis Prize Laureate in December 2019 and directed his $1 million award to organizations fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of Mr. Sharansky’s award was used to fund the competition.

SNC is an Israel-based non-profit organization that works to ensure the strength and vitality of the Israeli tech ecosystem and to enhance its positive global impact. SNC leverages its in-depth knowledge of the country’s innovation sector to connect multinational corporations, governments, and NGOs to those people and technologies in Israel most relevant to their needs.

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from the GPF and SNC and for being recognized for the development of our plasma-derived IgG product against COVID-19,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “As previously reported, we executed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health (“IMOH”) to supply our product for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Israel, under which the initial supply is expected to generate approximately $3.4 million in revenues during the first quarter of 2021. Importantly, per recent discussions with the IMOH, the treatment utilizing our product will be provided as part of a multi-center clinical study led by the IMOH.”