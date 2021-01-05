Warm Your Heart This Spring with Kohl’s Cares Newest Collection, Featuring Author and Illustrator Nancy Tillman

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) wants to warm families’ hearts this spring with its latest Kohl’s Cares collection, featuring beautiful stories and coordinating plush from author and illustrator, Nancy Tillman. When snuggling in for bedtime with adorable plush animals and books, such as On the Night You Were Born and Wherever You Are My Love Will Find You, families can experience quality time and peaceful nights together, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefiting organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The books and plush featured in the newest Kohl’s Cares collection, priced at just $5 each, are available now for a limited time while supplies last on Kohls.com and at all Kohl’s stores nationwide. The new collection includes: