 

Warm Your Heart This Spring with Kohl’s Cares Newest Collection, Featuring Author and Illustrator Nancy Tillman

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) wants to warm families’ hearts this spring with its latest Kohl’s Cares collection, featuring beautiful stories and coordinating plush from author and illustrator, Nancy Tillman. When snuggling in for bedtime with adorable plush animals and books, such as On the Night You Were Born and Wherever You Are My Love Will Find You, families can experience quality time and peaceful nights together, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefiting organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The books and plush featured in the newest Kohl’s Cares collection, priced at just $5 each, are available now for a limited time while supplies last on Kohls.com and at all Kohl’s stores nationwide. The new collection includes:

Books by Nancy Tillman and Coordinating Plush

  • On the Night You Were Born with coordinating polar bear plush
  • Wherever You Are My Love Will Find You with coordinating brown bear plush
  • It’s Time to Sleep, My Love with coordinating panda bear plush
  • I’d Know You Anywhere, My Love with coordinating giraffe plush
  • You’re Here for a Reason with coordinating elephant plush
  • The Crown on Your Head with coordinating zebra plush

Easter Bundles

  • Also available for a limited time beginning in March are $9 Easter book and plush bundles featuring families’ favorite characters, including Elsa, Woody, Blue’s Clues, Elmo, the Easter Bunny, and Trolls.

Kohl’s is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl’s Cares cause merchandise program has raised nearly $375 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. Most recently, Kohl’s announced its celebration of families and communities during the holiday season with a donation of $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program. For more information about how Kohl’s gives back to communities, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

