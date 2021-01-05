 

Security National Financial Corporation Announces Expansion Lease to R1 in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 19:54  |  68   |   |   

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce a new lease totaling approximately 100,800 square feet in building two of its Center 53 campus located in Murray, Utah.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ-RCM), who is also a tenant in building one, has leased space in building two for its’ expansion. In 2020, Security National broke ground on its second building of the Center 53 campus. Incorporating R1 as a tenant in building two brings the preleased occupancy of that building to 50%.

R1 is the leading provider of technology-enabled RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) services for hospitals, health systems and physician groups. With a flexible engagement approach, R1 seamlessly complements a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient’s financial experience.

Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer for Security National, stated, “It’s great to see R1 make a further commitment to their business operations in Salt Lake. With the COVID-19 virus still rampant, there has been worry about the office market, but we see this as a positive sign for our submarket and acceptance of the Center 53 campus. Through the first three quarters of 2020 and now with this expansion of a major tenant we are optimistic for the future.”

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact: Garrett S. Sill or Brian Nelsen
Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57220
Salt Lake City, Utah 84157
(Telephone) (801) 264-1060
(Fax) (801) 265-9882
Website: www.securitynational.com


Security National Financial (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Security National Financial Corporation Announces Expansion Lease to R1 in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce a new lease totaling approximately 100,800 square feet in building two of its Center 53 campus located in Murray, Utah. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Security National Financial Corporation again named “Top Workplace in Utah”