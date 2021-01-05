Hanger to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference presentation and replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.hanger.com.