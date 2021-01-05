New Eastridge Development to Add Over 2,400 Homes to Princeton, Texas’ Residential Offering

Eastridge will be located at the corner of Longneck Road and New Hope Road East in Princeton, about 40 minutes northeast of Dallas. The community will be in close proximity to several area highways including Highway 121, U.S. 380, and Highway 75, allowing residents to benefit from both a short commute and a small-town atmosphere.

PRINCETON, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners Inc. in partnership with Meritage Homes, has closed on the purchase of approximately 2,400 homesites with a total build-out value of circa $640 million for the development of Eastridge, Princeton, Texas’ newest residential community. The community will be a 50/50 partnership between Meritage Homes and Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners. The 547-acre community will feature a mixture of 40’, 50’, and 60’ single-family homesites.

"The Eastridge development is going to be a great addition to the City of Princeton. The developer has a clear understanding on what it takes to bring in a quality development. With the amenities, parks, hike and bike trails, property for emergency services, and good quality builders, I am confident that Eastridge will be a success, and a place where the citizens of Princeton can raise their families and experience enjoyment for a lifetime," said Princeton City Manager Derek Borg.

Upon completion of the multi-phase community, Eastridge will include an amenity center and nearly 90 acres of parks and open spaces for residents to enjoy.

“Demand for homes in north DFW has continued to grow exponentially, and Princeton is no exception,” said Jed Dolson, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Green Brick Partners. “We have seen remarkable interest from buyers in our neighboring Brookside community, and knew that growing our presence in Princeton was the next step in meeting the market’s growing need for quality homes.”

Trophy Signature Homes will be offering their Trophy and Texas Tree Series of homes with 3-5 bed and 2-4 bath plans averaging 2,000 square feet. As with every Trophy Signature Homes community, all upgrades including engineered wood floors, cooktops with built in ranges and café hoods, will be included as standard features. The homes will be priced competitively, starting in the mid $200’s to the $300’s. Each home constructed by Trophy Signature Homes is built following the company’s tried and true values of effort, commitment, and respect, translating into supreme attention to detail and unparalleled focus on every home buyer.