 

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.01.2021, 07:05  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network

06.01.2021 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Appointment


New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network

 

Berlin, 6 January 2021: The Hypoport Group is strengthening its sales operations in B2B personal loans and has appointed Thomas Teuber to head up Hypoport's activities in this business from February 2021.

Prior to joining Hypoport, Mr Teuber worked at DKB Deutsche Kreditbank AG for twelve years in managerial roles. Most recently, he spent five years as Managing Director of SKG BANK, which is DKB's centre of excellence for personal loans. Before his time at DKB, he held various positions at what is now Consors Finanz (BNP Paribas) that were closely involved with technology and the personal loans business.

Thomas Teuber sees his new role at Hypoport as the next logical step in his career: "I have been responsible for technology-supported personal loans business in the banking sector for the past 25 years. I am now making the experience and expertise I have gained in the implementation and use of platform technology in this area available to other banks."

Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport, highlights the breadth of the potential growth for the personal loans product group: "Our personal loans product has only been part of the Credit Platform segment for a few years. The appointment of Thomas Teuber will strengthen our B2B sales activities aimed at banks. This applies to Europace, the platform for private commercial banks, and to platforms such as FINMAS, which is used in the association of regional savings banks."

 

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

Seite 1 von 3
HYPOPORT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hypoport extrem überbewertet
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Personnel Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network 06.01.2021 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Appointment New …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
Lloyd Fonds AG erwartet nunmehr EBITDA-Anstieg 2020 auf EUR 6,1 Mio.
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the Acceptance of the Swissmedic Marketing Authorization Application ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG erwartet deutliche Ergebnisverbesserung im Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erhöhung der ...
PNE AG has brokered further power purchase agreements (PPA) for operators
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 Leasing Neugeschäft in Höhe von 71,2% des ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Neuer Leiter für B2B Ratenkredit-Geschäft im Hypoport Netzwerk (deutsch)
07:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Neuer Leiter für B2B Ratenkredit-Geschäft im Hypoport Netzwerk
04.01.21
Kissigs Nebenwertefavoriten für 2021: Dr. Hönle, HelloFresh, Hypoport, Mutares, PNE
23.12.20
Dies sind die teuersten Aktien aus Deutschland … und sie haben eine unglaubliche Performance!
09.12.20
HYPOPORT IM FOKUS: Wachstumsstory des Fintech-Stars bekommt Kratzer
09.12.20
Hypoport: IKB wird Partner in der fundingport-Sparte
09.12.20
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: IKB und Hypoport kooperieren bei Corporate Finance Plattform fundingport (deutsch)
09.12.20
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: IKB and Hypoport join forces on the corporate finance platform 'fundingport'
09.12.20
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: IKB und Hypoport kooperieren bei Corporate Finance Plattform fundingport

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
3.725
Hypoport extrem überbewertet
10.12.20
3.064
Hypoport SE