 

REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the PowerTap Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. George Steinbrenner IV to the advisory board of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”). As previously announced on October 28, 2020, the Company invested in PowerTap as part of its investment strategy in the hydrogen sector.

George is the youngest team owner within the NTT INDYCAR Series. His own embrace of practicing sustainability, reinforced by leadership and examples within his family and related businesses, adds to a commitment of following the lead of INDYCAR in having announced a planned move to implement single-source hybrid systems beginning in 2023.

George brings his own long-term view to the ambitious aim of supporting the message of sustainability within motorsport by actively pursuing unique initiatives such as:

  • Running an alternative fuel transporter and companion generator to achieve a carbon neutral (or better) transportation footprint.
  • Helping to implement comprehensive recycling programs across the INDYCAR landscape, including racing venues.
  • Leading an effort to implement green power at campsites across the INDYCAR schedule where camping is prevalent.

George commented “As we continually learn about and analyze the sectors of sustainable energy, we continue to find opportunities to blend these initiatives with our existing platforms.  Though my primary focus continues to be incorporating sustainability programs within my own independent businesses, Yankee Stadium continues to be at the forefront of sustainability and public health initiatives by becoming the first sports venue in the world to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute by incorporating a hydrogen-based ventilation additive to address airborne pathogens. 

In addition to the continued building of commercial relationships between Steinbrenner Racing and green energy companies, we see genuine opportunity to advance a positive message of renewable energy through motorsports.  We welcome PowerTap Hydrogen into the family of companies associated with our team and related racing efforts”

Along with pursuing earth-friendly avenues, George takes an active role in supporting a variety of charitable programs with the launch of the George4 Foundation in late 2020. Similar to following a family path and commitment within sustainability, the George4 Foundation builds upon a legacy of philanthropy and is driven by the importance of giving as stressed to multiple generations within the Steinbrenner family. The George4 Foundation will raise and distribute funds in support of initiatives spanning pediatric medical research, youth welfare and lifting underprivileged families.

ZeitTitel
07:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George Steinbrenner IV in PowerTaps Fachbeirat bekannt (deutsch)
07:31 Uhr
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George Steinbrenner IV in PowerTaps Fachbeirat bekannt
06:01 Uhr
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the PowerTap Advisory Board
31.12.20
Die Clean Power Capital-Aktie – Pennystock mit Tenbagger-Potenzial?
30.12.20
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap Advisory Board
30.12.20
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren CEO Dave Rogers in PowerTaps Fachbeirat bekannt (deutsch)
30.12.20
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren CEO Dave Rogers in PowerTaps Fachbeirat bekannt
30.12.20
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap Advisory Board
23.12.20
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den CSE Composite Index(R) und den CSE25(TM) Index aufgenommen (deutsch)
23.12.20
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den CSE Composite Index(R) und den CSE25(TM) Index aufgenommen

