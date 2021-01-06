 

POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic Computing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:00  |  62   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that it has entered into development and supply agreements with a technology leader in photonic neural network systems for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Artificial Intelligence, at the cusp of its own revolutionary impact to humanity, is driving an unprecedented demand for computation at the same time that the physics of digital semiconductors, driven by Moore’s law, is reaching its end. Transistor scaling is approaching its limits and AI accelerator companies are struggling to keep pace with demands, particularly in “edge” applications that require greater power and cost efficiency. Domain-specific architectures targeted to AI workloads can make up for some of the slowdown in transistor advances but that approach also has its limits.

The chipset market for AI applications is projected to grow from approximately $18 billion in 2020 to over $65 billion by 2025. POET’s new development and supply agreement for photonic AI computing represents an entry point into this new large and extremely high-growth market. POET’s customer for these applications is breaking the digital semiconductor mold by integrating photonics into accelerators for AI workloads, thereby enabling step-change advancements in AI computation. Harnessing light to perform data-parallel calculations is many orders-of-magnitude faster, more power efficient, and lower cost than in traditional semiconductors. Photonic computing changes the game in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

“Photonics has been readied for optical computing as a result of over a decade of advancements in photonics design and fabrication driven by telecommunications and data communication and promises to be the technology to usher in the next era of rapid growth for AI computing,” commented Suresh Venkatesan, the Company’s Chairman & CEO.   “POET is now well positioned to participate meaningfully for a new class of high-volume, high-growth applications, expanding the addressable markets for our Optical Engines and Optical Interposer platform products. In addition to highlighting the tremendous adaptability of the POET Optical Interposer platform, this project is anticipated to result in revenue for POET this year in the form of NRE and potentially initial product sales.”

Seite 1 von 3
POET Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic Computing TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
17.12.20
POET Announces Industry-First Flip-Chip DML Lasers
10.12.20
POET Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference on December 15
09.12.20
POET Launches Campaign with AGORACOM for Online Marketing and Social Media Engagement
08.12.20
POET Launches LightBar Solution for Data Centers

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:13 Uhr
8.040
POET – die Halbleiter-Revolution