POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic Computing

POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company"), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that it has entered into development and supply agreements with a technology leader in photonic neural network systems for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.



Artificial Intelligence, at the cusp of its own revolutionary impact to humanity, is driving an unprecedented demand for computation at the same time that the physics of digital semiconductors, driven by Moore’s law, is reaching its end. Transistor scaling is approaching its limits and AI accelerator companies are struggling to keep pace with demands, particularly in “edge” applications that require greater power and cost efficiency. Domain-specific architectures targeted to AI workloads can make up for some of the slowdown in transistor advances but that approach also has its limits.