Synchronoss To Participate In 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15th at 1:15 pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the the presentation will be available via the Synchronoss Investor Relations site. The Company will also host 1x1 and small group virtual meetings with investors on Thursday, January 14th.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Synchronoss management, please contact your Needham representative or MKR Investor Relations, Synchronoss’ investor relations firm, at investor@synchronoss.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
623-745-4046
investor@synchronoss.com




