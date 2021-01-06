 

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 23:00  |  83   |   |   

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced the final results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 15% of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares”).

The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 4, 2021, was oversubscribed.

Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered (“Pro-Ration Factor”). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below.

Number of
Shares
Tendered

 

Number of
Tendered Shares
to be Purchased

 

Pro-Ration
Factor

 

Purchase
Price*

88,416,006.334

 

21,576,552

 

0.244038128

 

$4.86

* Equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per Share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2021 (the day on which the Tender Offer expired).

Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Georgeson LLC, the Information Agent for the Tender Offer, toll free at (877) 278-4775.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation to buy any Shares. The offer to purchase Shares was made only pursuant to an offer on Schedule TO. Common shareholders may obtain a free copy of the offer to purchase and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to the Fund.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2020, over $238 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Seite 1 von 2
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Final Results of Tender Offer Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced the final results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 15% of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares”). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
04.01.21
Voya Financial Completes Individual Life Transaction
04.01.21
PPR - $.0135 December Dividend
29.12.20
Voya Financial Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, Dated May 7, 2013
24.12.20
Voya Financial Announces Regulatory Approval of Sale of Individual Life Business and Other Closed Blocks
15.12.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
15.12.20
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
14.12.20
Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Sixth Consecutive Year
14.12.20
New Voya Survey Finds Majority of Americans Prioritize Mental Health and Well-Being Over Material Possessions
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund