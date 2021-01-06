 

Reinsurance Group of America Elects New Member to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 23:00  |  55   |   |   

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the election of Shundrawn A. Thomas to its Board of Directors. Mr. Thomas will begin his service on February 1, 2021. The addition of Mr. Thomas increases the number of RGA directors to 12.

“With more than 25 years in the financial services industry, Shundrawn is a respected and trusted leader with deep experience working with and developing executive leadership teams,” said Anna Manning, President and Chief Executive Officer, RGA. “In addition to his expertise in launching and developing financial services products and investment funds, I am confident his knowledge in guiding diversity-fueled organizational transformation will be incredibly valuable to RGA.”

“I am confident that Shundrawn’s extensive knowledge and experience in the financial services industry will be of great value to the Board,” said J. Cliff Eason, Chair of the Board of Directors. “He is a seasoned professional, whose close work with corporate leadership teams will bring an important perspective to our organization.”

Mr. Thomas is currently a member of the Northern Trust Management Group and serves as President of Northern Trust Asset Management, a leading global investment manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management. In his role, he works closely with the CEO, board, and executive team to develop and refine corporate strategy, business strategy, and governance.

Before becoming Northern Trust Asset Management President, Mr. Thomas served as Executive Vice President, Head of Funds and Managed Accounts, where he oversaw three practice areas, including the startup of FlexShares, the Northern Trust-backed exchange-traded fund suite, which he built de novo. Prior to his current role, Mr. Thomas served as President and Chief Executive of Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation. Mr. Thomas joined Northern Trust in 2004 and shortly after was appointed Head of Corporate Strategy. His earlier career experience includes serving as a vice president at Goldman Sachs, where he managed some of the firm’s largest global fund manager clients. He also held positions in sales, trading, and research at Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Thomas completed his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Florida A&M University, and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has also completed executive leadership programs in corporate strategy and corporate governance, at Chicago Booth and University of Notre Dame Mendoza School of Business, respectively. Mr. Thomas was recognized by Savoy Magazine as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America and among the 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America by Black Enterprise Magazine.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $82.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company’s website at www.rgare.com.

Reinsurance Group America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reinsurance Group of America Elects New Member to Board of Directors Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the election of Shundrawn A. Thomas to its Board of Directors. Mr. Thomas will begin his service on February 1, 2021. The addition of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity