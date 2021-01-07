 

Advicenne Announces the Appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 07:00  |  70   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announced the appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, effective February 15, 2021 . Dr. André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO, will assume the position of Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

I am very pleased to welcome Peter Meeus as our new CEO. Peter brings an extensive background as a leader in healthcare and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our industry. His significant commercial experience with companies in the EU makes Peter an ideal candidate to lead Advicenne into its next stage of growth as we launch ADV7103 (Sibnayal) for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe” commented Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.We are extremely grateful for André Ulmann’s leadership and contributions to Advicenne as interim CEO. Under André’s tenure, ADV7103 received a positive CHMP Opinion in the EU. We are excited about the opportunity to focus his expertise as the Chief Medical Officer going forward.”

I am incredibly honored to have been given the opportunity to lead Advicenne”, stated Peter Meeus, incoming Chief Executive Officer. “ADV7103, which recently received a positive CHMP opinion from the EMA for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA), offers a novel and innovative approach to the treatment of this rare genetic form of acidosis. I am excited to advance the commercial launch of the medicine in Europe, and continue the Phase III clinical development of ADV7103 in the United States. I look forward to leading the talented team at Advicenne and to adding significant value to the Company.”

Peter Meeus brings over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry to Advicenne. Prior to joining Advicenne, Peter Meeus served as Senior Vice-President and Head of Product & Portfolio Strategy at Biocon Biologics, based in Singapore. Earlier, he was Head of Region Europe at Shire, before its acquisition by Takeda, and had a long career at Novartis and Novo Nordisk A/S, culminating in his role as Vice-President and Head of their UK and Irish Business. Peter Meeus graduated from the University of Hasselt in Belgium with degrees in Commercial and Financial Sciences, later on complemented with an MBA degree at the Copenhagen Business School.

Seite 1 von 3
Advicenne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advicenne Announces the Appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer Regulatory News: Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announced the appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, effective February 15, 2021 . Dr. André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO, will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Advicenne Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of ADV7103 (sibnayal) for the Treatment of Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA)