Advicenne Announces the Appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announced the appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, effective February 15, 2021 . Dr. André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO, will assume the position of Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

“I am very pleased to welcome Peter Meeus as our new CEO. Peter brings an extensive background as a leader in healthcare and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our industry. His significant commercial experience with companies in the EU makes Peter an ideal candidate to lead Advicenne into its next stage of growth as we launch ADV7103 (Sibnayal) for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe” commented Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are extremely grateful for André Ulmann’s leadership and contributions to Advicenne as interim CEO. Under André’s tenure, ADV7103 received a positive CHMP Opinion in the EU. We are excited about the opportunity to focus his expertise as the Chief Medical Officer going forward.”