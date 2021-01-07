Advicenne Announces the Appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer
Regulatory News:
Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announced the appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, effective February 15, 2021 . Dr. André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO, will assume the position of Chief Medical Officer of the Company.
“I am very pleased to welcome Peter Meeus as our new CEO. Peter brings an extensive background as a leader in healthcare and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our industry. His significant commercial experience with companies in the EU makes Peter an ideal candidate to lead Advicenne into its next stage of growth as we launch ADV7103 (Sibnayal) for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe” commented Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are extremely grateful for André Ulmann’s leadership and contributions to Advicenne as interim CEO. Under André’s tenure, ADV7103 received a positive CHMP Opinion in the EU. We are excited about the opportunity to focus his expertise as the Chief Medical Officer going forward.”
“I am incredibly honored to have been given the opportunity to lead Advicenne”, stated Peter Meeus, incoming Chief Executive Officer. “ADV7103, which recently received a positive CHMP opinion from the EMA for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA), offers a novel and innovative approach to the treatment of this rare genetic form of acidosis. I am excited to advance the commercial launch of the medicine in Europe, and continue the Phase III clinical development of ADV7103 in the United States. I look forward to leading the talented team at Advicenne and to adding significant value to the Company.”
Peter Meeus brings over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry to Advicenne. Prior to joining Advicenne, Peter Meeus served as Senior Vice-President and Head of Product & Portfolio Strategy at Biocon Biologics, based in Singapore. Earlier, he was Head of Region Europe at Shire, before its acquisition by Takeda, and had a long career at Novartis and Novo Nordisk A/S, culminating in his role as Vice-President and Head of their UK and Irish Business. Peter Meeus graduated from the University of Hasselt in Belgium with degrees in Commercial and Financial Sciences, later on complemented with an MBA degree at the Copenhagen Business School.
0 Kommentare