Changes in Aspocomp’s Management Team

Mr. Antti Ojala, M.Sc. (born 1979), a member of the Group’s Management Team, Vice President, Business Development and Deputy CEO, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Aspocomp Group Plc as of January 7, 2021.



Mr. Jari Isoaho, COO and a member of the Management Team, will leave his position in the company on January 7, 2021. Mr. Isoaho joined Aspocomp in 1989 and has been a member of the Management Team since 2011.



The Group’s Management Team as of January 7, 2021:



Mikko Montonen, President and CEO

Antti Ojala, COO and Deputy CEO

Ari Beilinson, VP, Sales and Marketing

Jouni Kinnunen, CFO

Mitri Mattila, CTO.



The members of the Management Team report to Mikko Montonen, President and CEO.



“We sincerely thank Jari for his valuable and long contribution to the company over the past 30 years and wish him all the best for his future,“ says Mikko Montonen, President and CEO.



“I would like to thank all Aspocomp employees and partners for the past years”, says Jari Isoaho.





