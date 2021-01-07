Changes in Aspocomp’s Management Team

 

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, January 7, 2021 at 12:10 noon


Mr. Antti Ojala, M.Sc. (born 1979), a member of the Group’s Management Team, Vice President, Business Development and Deputy CEO, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Aspocomp Group Plc as of January 7, 2021.

Mr. Jari Isoaho, COO and a member of the Management Team, will leave his position in the company on January 7, 2021. Mr. Isoaho joined Aspocomp in 1989 and has been a member of the Management Team since 2011.

The Group’s Management Team as of January 7, 2021:

Mikko Montonen, President and CEO
Antti Ojala, COO and Deputy CEO
Ari Beilinson, VP, Sales and Marketing
Jouni Kinnunen, CFO
Mitri Mattila, CTO.

The members of the Management Team report to Mikko Montonen, President and CEO.

“We sincerely thank Jari for his valuable and long contribution to the company over the past 30 years and wish him all the best for his future,“ says Mikko Montonen, President and CEO.

“I would like to thank all Aspocomp employees and partners for the past years”, says Jari Isoaho.


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com





