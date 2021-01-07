Steve Madden Announces Appointment of María Teresa Kumar to Board of Directors

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced that María Teresa Kumar has joined the Board of Directors. Ms. Kumar’s appointment expands the Board to ten directors, eight of whom are independent directors. Ms. Kumar will be a member of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted to welcome María Teresa to our Board of Directors. Her expertise in connecting and engaging with young audiences, particularly through digital communications, social media and influencers – combined with her passion for creating positive change in the world – make her uniquely well-suited to assist us in executing our strategy and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”