Kura Oncology to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

– Panel discussion on precision medicine to be hosted by former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb –

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on precision medicine on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The panel, entitled “The Importance of Biomarkers and Cytogenetic Profiling in Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization,” will be led by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.