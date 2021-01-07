 

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, has been invited to present at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

Glenn Mattes, President & CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to give a pre-recorded company presentation to conference attendees. The recording will be available on-demand via the H.C. Wainwright conference portal for one week and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section at TFF Pharmaceuticals beginning on Monday, January 11 at 6:00 AM Eastern time.

In addition, the Company will meet with investors at the Biotech Showcase, an event also taking place virtually from January 11-15, as well as participating in investor and partnering meetings through the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) One-on-One Partnering System throughout the week.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing technology platform
 TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology, allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals
 TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

