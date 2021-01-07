Balchem Corporation to Present at Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference on January 13, 2021

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 1:45 p.m. (EDT).

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Balchem website (www.balchem.com/investor-relations/) following the conference.