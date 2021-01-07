 

Rackspace Technology Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Applications Management Services on the Cloud 2020 Vendor Assessment

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Application Management Services on the Cloud 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46924517, November 2020). The inaugural IDC MarketScape assesses 13 qualifying organizations on their Application Management (AM) offerings and performance in the cloud market based on market demands and expected buyer needs.

Positioning Rackspace Technology in the Major Players Category results from implementing a comprehensive approach developing customized plans to align with customers' primary business objectives. Customers are supported through full-service expert AM, including configuration, data services, and application hosting monitoring and maintenance. As businesses' critical IT resources are increasingly tied to supporting applications they rely upon, AM and optimization will become fundamental to delivering business outcomes.

“This recognition is a testament to our continued investment in our application solutions strategy and all areas of proactive support for our customers,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO of Rackspace Technology. “Sustaining trust through ongoing support and prioritization of client objectives and challenges is key to how we design solutions. As we reflect upon success in 2020, it’s gratifying to see our ‘Process First, Technology Second’ approach yield such results for our customers.”

The IDC MarketScape noted, “Through customer conversations, IDC found that Rackspace Technology clients value the provider for its white glove customer service. Clients said Rackspace Technology brought broad-based application expertise with mission-critical packaged applications and possessed highly detailed project management capabilities as well as provided consistency of resources through multiyear relationships.”

Rackspace Technology AM services provide access to advanced technical resources to help optimize customers' applications and provide application expertise, best practices, and usage insights with proactive support for customer application deployments to help them get the most out of their chosen technology. Rackspace Technology AM services on the cloud also include analytics capabilities via the provider's BI and database-as-a-service solutions for a variety of popular open-source database technologies.

“IDC has observed that demand for next generation application management services is elevating. Organizations have aims to host a greater percentage of their application portfolio on the cloud, yet face steep challenges with complex portfolio transitions and building modern application management skills and governance models. Because of this, application services providers that offer an array of services that not only help migrate and modernize applications to the cloud, but also provide advanced application management are well positioned to aid buyer organizations with progressing their application portfolio transitions as well as enabling organizations to realize the benefits of modern application management,” said Peter Marston, Research Director, Worldwide Intelligence Application Services, IDC.

Further information on Rackspace Technology AM offerings can be found on its website.

An excerpt of the report can be accessed here.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

