NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year Financial Results

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) announced today it expects to release fourth quarter 2020 and full year earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm EST on Thursday, February 4, 2021, to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode number is 39452.