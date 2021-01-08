 

Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of $221.4 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021   

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $221.4 million. The net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by Blink, are expected to be approximately $211.4 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the Company, except that certain selling stockholders, together with the Company, will grant the underwriter for the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of the shares of common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Blink intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to supplement its operating cash flows to fund EV charging station deployment and finance the costs of acquiring competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Barclays is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., Roth Capital Partners and ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-251919) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 6, 2021, which became automatically effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on January 6, 2021 and may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

