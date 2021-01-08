Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results
BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on
Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company
operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
|Passcode:
|65248056
|Replay:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|31632466
|Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|bkantrow@lamar.com
