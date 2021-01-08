 

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 21:49  |  26   |   |   

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:    1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:    65248056


Replay:    1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:    31632466
     
    Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
     
    Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Company Contact:    Buster Kantrow
    Director of Investor Relations
    (225) 926-1000
    bkantrow@lamar.com

Lamar Advertising Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 ...
Biofrontera announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2020
Chimerix Acquires Oncoceutics to Expand Pipeline with Late-Stage Oncology Program
Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of ...
Day One Launch of Collection Sites COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton Model of Success
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:32 Uhr
Lamar Advertising Company Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
07.01.21
Lamar Advertising Company Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes
04.01.21
Lamar Advertising Company Announces Conditional Redemption of 5 3/4% Senior Notes Due 2026