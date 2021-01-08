Noranda Income Fund Achieves 2020 Zinc Production Guidance

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced that its electrolytic zinc processing facility (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec, has met its 2020 zinc metal production guidance of between 260,000 and 270,000 tonnes. Zinc metal production increased 2.1% to 268,387 tonnes from 262,965 tonnes in 2019.



2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The Fund expects to report its full financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 at the end of February 2021.