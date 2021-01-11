Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 11, 2021 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following virtual investor conferences this week:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: 13 and 14 January 2021

Presentation: 14 January 2021, 2:20 pm CET (8:20 am EST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.