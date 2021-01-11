 

Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:15  |  39   |   |   

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 11, 2021 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following virtual investor conferences this week:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: 13 and 14 January 2021
Presentation: 14 January 2021, 2:20 pm CET (8:20 am EST)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com  
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Octavian Seminar 2021
 Date: 14 January 2021
Participant: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Not webcasted

Baader Helvea Virtual Swiss Equities Conference
Date: 15 January 2021
Presentation: 3:20 pm CET (9:20 am EST)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Not webcasted

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
           

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment


