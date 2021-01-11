Del Taco Sweetens Up its Menu with New Honey Mango Crispy Chicken

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, continues to reinvent its popular crispy chicken menu items. Meet the Honey Mango Crispy Chicken lineup, Del Taco’s sweet start to 2021. For a limited time, the new sauce flavor will be available on the following items:**

Del Taco launches three new ways to love Crispy Chicken with the flavor of honey and mango: the $1 Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco, the $4 Honey Mango 3 PC. Crispy Chicken & Churros Box and the $5 Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito. (Photo: Business Wire)

$1 Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco: Crispy chicken strip, crisp lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, Honey Mango Sauce, in a warm flour tortilla. Available on Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu.

Crispy chicken strip, crisp lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, Honey Mango Sauce, in a warm flour tortilla. Available on Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu. $4 Honey Mango 3 PC. Crispy Chicken & Churros Box: Three pieces of crispy chicken strips, mini churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled in honey mango sauce.

Three pieces of crispy chicken strips, mini churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled in honey mango sauce. $5 Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito: Loaded with crispy chicken strips, crisp bacon, Del Taco's famous Crinkle Cut fries, freshly grated cheddar cheese, cool sour cream, and honey mango sauce wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

“Our new Honey Mango sauce will remind crispy chicken fans of that sweet and sour sauce they grew up with, but with a Del Taco flavor twist,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “For crispy chicken lovers, our Honey Mango is a must try flavor whether it’s on a Crispy Chicken Taco for only a dollar, drizzled over Chicken & Churros, or devoured in an Epic Crispy Chicken Burrito full of bacon, sour cream and our famous Crinkle Cut fries.”

To promote the new Honey Mango menu items, Del Taco will bring back its resident musician Crys P, but this time with the sweet sounds of his new boy band group, the CRYS*P BOYZ. The group will drop its new hit “Bang, Bang, Bango,” on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on Monday, January 11, where they profess their love for Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco through high notes and smooth choreography.

For more information about Del Taco, and to find Honey Mango Crispy Chicken near you, visit www.deltaco.com.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

