 

IDEX Corporation to Acquire Abel Pumps L.P.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Abel Pumps, L.P., and certain of its affiliates (ABEL) from Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) for cash consideration of $103.5 million, before closing adjustments.

ABEL designs and manufactures highly engineered reciprocating positive displacement pumps for a variety of end markets, including mining, marine, power, water, wastewater and other general industries. The company’s diaphragm and high-pressure piston pumps serve harsh, demanding applications involving abrasive or corrosive substances and fluids with high solids content.

“The acquisition of ABEL will provide a complementary addition to the well-established expertise IDEX holds in pump manufacturing,” IDEX Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman said. “We foresee ABEL benefitting from joining a company with broad knowledge in pumps and valves and a focus on solving our customers’ toughest fluids challenges. Our unique decentralized structure gives our business units significant autonomy, while the common IDEX culture and operating model provides the foundation for growth and operational excellence.”

ABEL’s administration office and manufacturing plant are in Büchen, Germany, with sales and service locations in Madrid and Pittsburgh. With annual sales of approximately $34 million, ABEL will join IDEX’s Fluid and Metering Technologies segment.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 2
IDEX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEX Corporation to Acquire Abel Pumps L.P. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Abel Pumps, L.P., and certain of its affiliates (ABEL) from Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) for cash consideration of $103.5 million, before closing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
IDEX Corporation to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.04.20
2
The Batesville Casket Company (aka Hillenbrand) and Corona
09.02.20
1
IDEX - WKN: 877444 - Flüssigkeiten