 

AXT to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 12th, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations portion of the company’s website at www.axt.com. This conference is being held as virtual event.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge).  The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions.  AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts:
Gary L. Fischer        
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green                
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060


Disclaimer

