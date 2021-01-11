 

Quaint Oak Bank Announces Strategic Investment in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 22:30  |  46   |   |   

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), announced its strategic investment in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC, a multi-state equipment finance company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania with a second significant facility located in Albany, Minnesota.

Oakmont Capital currently operates out of eight States in order to effectively originate across the Country with a seasoned management team led by Joseph P. Leonard along with Megan J. Zoba and Daryn T. Lecy. The combination of Quaint Oak Bank’s investment in Oakmont Capital coupled with Oakmont’s existing operational capabilities, positions Oakmont to expand into a prominent national presence within the equipment finance market.

Robert T. Strong, President and CEO of Quaint Oak Bank stated, “Quaint Oak is very pleased to now hold a majority equity position in Oakmont Capital Holdings having had a working relationship with Oakmont spanning the last decade. We are very enthused to have the opportunity to join with Oakmont Capital Holdings and its superior management team in its national expansion plan within the equipment finance industry.”

Mr. Strong concluded, “This broadened relationship between Quaint Oak Bank and Oakmont Capital will also support an expansion of the Oakmont business lines within the equipment finance industry.”

Joseph P. Leonard, CEO of Oakmont Capital Holdings added, “We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Quaint Oak Bank. This opportunity will provide Oakmont expanded financial resources to continue our rise in the ranks of national equipment financing companies.”

Quaint Oak Bank
Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak also owns and operates Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC and Quaint Oak Real Estate LLC. The Bank is a community Bank with locations in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

Contact:
Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer
Quaint Oak Bank
215-364-4059


Quaint Oak Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quaint Oak Bank Announces Strategic Investment in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quaint Oak Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), announced its strategic investment in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC, a multi-state equipment finance company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board