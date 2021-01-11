Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $450 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

The Operating Partnership intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more recently completed or future “Eligible Green Projects,” which may include certain “green buildings,” energy efficiency projects, sustainable water and wastewater management systems, renewable energy projects, clean transportation solutions, and pollution prevention and control.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), a leading industrial property REIT, announced today that its operating partnership, Duke Realty Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced an underwritten public offering of $450 million of its 1.75% senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2031. The notes were priced at 99.252% of their face amount to yield 1.832% to maturity. The offering is expected to close on January 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Green Structuring Agent to the issuer and joint book-running manager. Barclays Capital Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Regions Securities LLC, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., and UBS Securities LLC acted as co-managers.

Duke Realty and the Operating Partnership have filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates, which became effective upon filing with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. You may obtain these documents for free by searching the SEC online database on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Duke Realty, the Operating Partnership, or any underwriter participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and prospectus if you request it from (i) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, (ii) Barclays Capital Inc. toll free at 1-888-603-5847, (iii) RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll free at 1-866-375-6829, or (iv) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751.